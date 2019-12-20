We have met with the employer on two occasions, most recently last evening, and we have exchanged comprehensive proposals on a number of issues. We have tabled a package that reflects the priorities that you put before us and we are trying to find our way to common ground on those issues. By early next week, we hope to confirm further days of bargaining in January 2020, as we continue to work towards a tentative agreement.

We will keep you updated as we continue through this process.

Thank you for your support.

REMINDER: BCGEU members are getting a new Member ID card this fall so make sure your mailing address is up to date!Go to www.bcgeu.ca/card-questions for details.

In solidarity,

Your bargaining committee:

Keri Smith, chair

Tamsin Morrell, member

Jessie Claudio, member

Oliver Rohlfs, staff representative – Lower Mainland Area Office

Andrea Davis, staff representative – Negotiations

