We are pleased to announce the Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association (HSPBA) has secured additional funds for use as a professional development fund for its members. The new funding is the latest round of support for union members covered by the health science professionals collective agreement.



The funding will support further specialization of skills in key professions. With B.C.'s health care system now struggling with dire shortages of health science professionals in many disciplines, the funding is an important part of the urgent action needed to train, recruit and retain these specialized health professionals.



Key points about the new professional development funding:

The funding is to be allocated to training and upgrading skills for HSPBA members working in professions experiencing shortages, or in rural and remote locations, as well as ongoing required professional development for all HSPBA members.

The funding will apply to education or training commenced between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2025.

The education or training must pertain to professional development in a health science professional discipline being practiced in the public health care system.

Eligible expenses for reimbursement include tuition fees, registration fees, cost of required books or materials, and other reasonable education-related expenses and may also include reasonable costs of travel and accommodation in B.C. if the applicant must travel or temporarily relocate to attend education or training or related clinical placement.

All health science professionals covered by the HSPBA collective agreement, which includes members of BCGEU, CUPE, HEU, HSA and PEA are eligible to apply for funding.

Application forms for BCGEU members are now available on the BCGEU website at https://www.bcgeu.ca/learning under 3. HSPBA Professional Development Fund. For full details on this new funding term, please review the Eligibility and Funding Guidelines, and the Funding Terms and Conditions. Any questions about requests for funding can be directed to [email protected]



In solidarity,



Michelle McAuley

Staff Representative, Negotiations



