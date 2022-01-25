Local 403 Members at HCN-Revera Lessee (Parkwood Manor) - Notice of Ratification Meetings and Vote

This bulletin is to clarify eligibility to vote on ratification of the collective agreement.

All employees of Parkwood Manor in the bargaining unit represented by the BCGEU are eligible to vote on ratification. This is true regardless of whether you have completed a BCGEU membership application.

Please see the bulletin of February 7th for detailed information on the ratification vote and speak with a member of your bargaining committee if you have any questions or concerns.

In solidarity,

Ryan Stewart

Staff Representative, Negotiations

