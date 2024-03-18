Ratification Document

In advance of this week's ratification information meeting and vote, we are pleased to provide the complete ratification document. It contains only the language the parties have tentatively agreed to add to, delete from, or change in the existing collective agreement; other existing language would remain as‑is.



You will vote on whether to accept the entire tentative agreement contained in the ratification document. It's a lengthy document, and we will only speak to the highlights in the meeting. It is very important that you read the entire document in advance so you can understand everything you are voting on, and so you can ask any questions you might have.



Tentative Agreement Highlights

Highlights of the tentative agreement [including where you can find them in the ratification document], include:

Term of three years, from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2026-essentially a term of two years from ratification in late-March [document page 26 / file page 27]

General wage increases of 12.5% cumulative, non-compounded (13% cumulative, compounded) over the life of the agreement, with retroactivity, as follows: July 15, 2023 – 6.5% July 15, 2024 – 3% July 15, 2025 – 3% [document page 27 / file page 28]

Additional classification-specific wage increases in year one: Clerical – 7.1% Cook – 7.2% Program Supervisor II – 5% [document page 27 / file page 28]

New long-service recognition for 20-year+ employees of 1% added to wages, effective July 15, 2024 [document pages 27 & 28 / file pages 28 & 29]

Employer matching RRSP contribution increased from current maximum of 3% to new maximum of 4%-representing a 33.3% increase-effective January 1, 2025 [document page 21 / file page 22]

Employer assumes payment of 100% of health and welfare benefit premiums-equivalent to a further pay increase worth between, e.g., 0.8% and 1.8% of annual pay based on 2022 wage rate of ECE +1 Certificate classification, depending on whether single, couple or family coverage [document page 21 / file page 22]

Sick leave cumulative maximum increased from current maximum of 32 days to a new maximum of 35 days-representing a 9% increase [document page 10 / file page 11]

Two days' additional paid time off provided to regular employees to cover winter closure-worth 0.8% in additional annual pay [document page 14 / file page 15]

Vacation, special leave, and RRSP eligibility for regular employees effective after three months' continuous employment-used to be tied to probation which could last up to 12 months [document pages 9, 12 & 21 / file pages 10, 13 & 22]

Cost of certain required courses no longer deducted from employee professional development fund, equating to an increase in those funds [document page 13 / file page 14]

Casual pay in lieu of vacation and paid holidays increased from current 8.8% to new 11.2%-representing a by 21.4% increase [document page 25 / file page 26]

Casual pay in lieu of vacation, paid holidays, and benefits while in temporary posted position increased from current 10.2% to new 12.6%-representing a 23.5% increase [document page 19 / file page 20]

Grandparents included in paid bereavement leave for immediate family [document page 11 / file page 12]

Improves vacation selection and carryover timelines [document page 10 / file page 11]

Joint Labour/Management Committee now has workload issues as a standing agenda item [document page 5 / file page 6]



Recommendation to Vote "Yes"

Your bargaining committee strongly encourages you to vote "yes" to accept the new agreement.



In solidarity,



Jasna Lugonjic, Bargaining Committee Member

Charlotte Mangilit, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department



Download PDF of bulletin here

Download PDF of VSOCC Ratification Document here





